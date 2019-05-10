Hailey Bieber has found her ''one'' in husband Justin Bieber.

The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Friday (10.05.19) to post an adorable message aimed at her spouse - whom she married in secret last year - as she said that meeting him made her realise why none of her previous romances had worked out.

Hailey posted an excerpt of a poem by Ángel Lindberg Vázquez, which read: ''When you find your one you'll understand why the rest never got past second place.''

The beauty's sweet post comes just days after her older sister Alaia Baldwin said Hailey and Justin, 25, were still planning on having a bigger wedding ceremony for family and friends, but have been ''up and down'' with their plans.

She said: ''We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the couple were postponing their wedding ceremony whilst the 'Love Yourself' singer works on improving his mental health.

A source said earlier this year: ''They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now. They haven't sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.''

And Justin is said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health over the past few months.

The insider shared: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better.

''He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''