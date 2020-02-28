Hailey Bieber is ''nowhere near as good'' at makeup as Kylie Jenner.

The model has heaped praise on her friend for her makeup talents but admits for herself, she aligns with ''healthy, clean, minimalistic beauty''.

She said: ''I align with healthy, clean, minimalistic beauty. There are some girls that are so good at makeup, like my friend Kylie [Jenner]. She's very passionate about makeup and so good at it, which is why people really believe in her products - I would let her do my makeup for an event. I'm nowhere near as good as she is with makeup, which is why I love bareMinerals products - for its natural and effortless approach to beauty.''

And the 23-year-old star doesn't really wear makeup most days.

She added: ''I've always been really comfortable about not wearing makeup in public. It gets harder when there's people taking your photo every day - it makes me feel a little more self-conscious and question if I should have thrown on a little mascara.

''But 90 percent of the time, if you see a paparazzi photo of me with sunglasses, it's probably because I'm not wearing makeup and I'm just trying to chill. I don't have the patience to get ready every day. So, contrary to popular belief, most of the time I'm not wearing makeup.''

Meanwhile, Hailey also revealed she loves to ''experiment and try new things'' when it comes to staying young.

She shared to Marie Claire magazine: ''I love to experiment and try new things. I've done facial cupping, acupuncture, microcurrent facials, and more. A treatment I do every couple of months is PRP [platelet rich plasma]. They'll take my blood and use the plasma then roll it into my skin. I leave the plasma on my skin for a day and then wash it off the next day. It gives me the most amazing, smooth glow. I'm going to continue to do this forever - it's my preferred anti-aging method.''