Hailey Bieber is launching her own beauty line.

The 22-year-old model - who is married to 'Sorry' singer Justin Bieber - has filed paperwork to release a line of cosmetics and skincare products under the brand name Bieber Beauty, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The 'Drop The Mic' host also filed for a trademark for 'Hailey Bieber' and 'Hailey Baldwin' last year, registering the names for clothing brands.

Hailey hasn't given any clues of what the much-anticipated beauty and skincare line will entail, however she has previously admitted that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, instilled the importance of a good skin regime in her from such young age.

Opening up about her earliest beauty memory, she added: ''Probably just rummaging through my mom's makeup as a kid and trying to do my own makeup with things I found. My mom was always super big on moisturising, too.

''She would never let me get out of the shower or the bath without lathering me in lotion - I hated it, too - which I'm thankful for now because I have soft skin and, now, I don't ever get out of the bath or shower without lathering lotion all over.

''I use a lot of oils, like coconut oil.

''I try to use things that I don't think are going to be too harmful or fragrance-y.

''I prefer natural fragrances because your skin is the biggest organ of your body, so everything you're putting into your skin is super important.''

Hailey is ''crazy'' about her skincare at night and has a specific routine that she follows every evening.

She added: ''I'm starting to get better about wearing SPF every day - I was never really good at that. I'm crazy about my skin at night. Every night, it's a routine.

''There's never not been a scenario where I haven't taken my makeup off before going to sleep.

''I could have been doing all of the things and I still would have managed to take it off.''