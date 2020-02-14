American model Hailey Bieber has admitted she ''could not be more proud'' of Justin Bieber.
The 23-year-old model - who married Justin in 2018 - has taken to Instagram to hail her chart-topping husband following the launch of his latest album, 'Changes'.
Alongside an image of the album cover, Hailey wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''couldn't be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES (sic)''
'Changes' contains features from a host of big-name artists, including Quavo, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.
Justin recently dedicated his new album to his beloved wife.
During an album playback session in London, he shared: ''The thought of being with my wife forever gives me chills. This album is obviously dedicated to her and my love towards her.''
Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted he worried he'd be ''unfaithful'' to his wife.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker confessed he was ''extremely nervous'' before he popped the question to the model in 2018, because he didn't know if he could make such a ''serious commitment''.
He explained: ''I was extremely nervous. I felt, like, in the past, we talked about, you know, me asking the question and it felt like she would say yes.
''So, I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but the thing is just, like, I think I was more nervous about, 'Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honour, you know, what I say?'
''Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and, like, be faithful. That's a huge. Am I able to do that? And so, I think that's really what I was battling with.''
