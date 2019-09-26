Hailey Bieber celebrated her bachelorette party with the likes of Kendall Jenner.

The model is set to celebrate her year-old marriage to Justin Bieber with family and friends over the weekend but she held a traditional bachelorette party with her model pals in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday night (25.09.19).

The party dined at Ysabel to start the evening off, before going on to party at Delilah nightclub, where Hailey wore a novelty veil and a bridal white outfit.

Meanwhile, Hailey previously revealed she and Justin ''have more fun together'' now.

She said: ''Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable. Now it's easier because we've found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.''

And the couple can't wait to celebrate their love with the most important people.

A source said recently: ''They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner.

''They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together.''