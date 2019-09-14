Hailey Bieber felt ''inferior'' to her model friends - Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.
The 22-year-old model - who is married to singer Justin Bieber - admits there were times when she felt inferior to Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid because she is shorter than them and wasn't able to do runway.
She said: ''My burn in the modelling industry has been slow and I've had to learn to be okay with that. I'm shorter than most of the girls. Even though I'm five-foot-eight, I'm not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall [Jenner] and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid] ... they're all tall and doing every runway. For a while, there was a part of me that didn't know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn't do runway. I don't think that anymore. I had so many people, like casting directors, say, 'We don't think she's a real model.'''
And Hailey was ''disappointed'' but she eventually found her own lane.
She added: ''It was disappointing until I found my own lane. I don't look short in photos. You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I've done a good job with that. I'm proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. I've hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I've really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I'm still finding my lane, but now I know I'm going in the right direction.''
Hailey wants to turn to fashion designing one day.
She told Vogue Australia: ''One day I want to design my own clothes. I've found shopping doesn't do much for me anymore, because I know exactly what I want and I search for the clothes that are going to be the closest to what I like. Of course, there are still brands I'm into: Balenciaga is probably my favourite. I wear it a lot, because I like the combo of being oversized but still girlie. I loved all the big coats in this story.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
