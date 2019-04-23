Hailey Bieber feels she is under ''pressure to keep up a perfect lifestyle''.

The 22-year-old model admits she struggles with anxiety as a result of the pressure to be perfect and keep up that ''facade''.

She said: ''I admire people coming forward and talking about anxiety. We all struggle with it. I think there's been this stigma around it for so long. People look at celebrities who are famous or successful and think they have it all together. Like, they have such an insane career, or they make so much money, that they should be happy. But it's really kind of the opposite.

''There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff. Nobody wanted to talk about what was really happening, and everybody felt like there was this pressure to keep up a facade - or pressure to keep up this perfect lifestyle and make everything look really good from the outside. [Everyone would say,] 'Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine,' when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside.''

And Hailey - who is married to singer Justin Bieber - confesses there were many times where she lied and said she was OK even though she was crying.

She added to Glamour magazine: ''People would ask me, 'How are you?' and I'd be like, 'I'm fine; I'm good.' But really I'd be crying in my hotel room all night. You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes. It's hard. Things are difficult. I just think the more we are open about it, the more we can help people find solutions ...

''So many young men and women have their anxiety peak between 18 and 25, and then you place social media, work pressure, and school pressure on top of that, you know, it's hard.''