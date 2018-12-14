Hailey Bieber has debuted a dramatic new haircut.

The 22-year-old model -who was known as Hailey Baldwin before recently marrying pop star Justin Bieber - has decided to change up her look just in time for Christmas, and cut her hair into a short bob just below the chin, with blunt ends and minimal layers.

The blonde beauty posted a selfie of herself relaxing at home using the Instagram heart eyes filter to show off of her new style on her story with the caption ''chopped.''

Despite the blonde beauty returning to Instagram to share her new look with her 16.4 million followers; the star admitted that she felt ''so much happier'' following her recent break from social media.

Hailey revealed earlier this month that she would be taking some time off from posting on the photo-sharing app and wrote in a note posted to her story on the site on Monday (10.12.18) that her detox has been ''the best thing ever''.

She wrote: ''Being off Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much [happier] as a person ... the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up.

''Please don't get me wrong Instagram is an incredible tool and great way to stay in touch and interact with others. But the negativity screams so loud.

''It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive.

''I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with. (sic)''