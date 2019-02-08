Hailey Bieber is behind on her wedding planning as she says she needs to ''get on top of it'' before her big day.
Hailey Bieber is behind on her wedding planning.
The 22-year-old model - who was formerly known as Hailey Baldwin - is already married to singer Justin Bieber but the couple are planning a special ceremony for family and friends as they initially tied the knot in private on the day they received their marriage license, and want to be able to celebrate their marriage with their loved ones.
But Hailey says she's not done as much planning for the big day - which has been pushed back several times - and admits she needs to ''get on top of it''.
When asked inn a round of quick fire questions for Vogue magazine's '73 Questions' series on YouTube how much of her day is spent wedding planning, Hailey said: ''Not a lot, which reminds me that I should probably get on top of it.''
The blonde beauty has at least picked out her wedding dress though, as when asked about the gown, she said: ''I can't say much, but it's kind of like an off-white colour.''
Hailey also spoke briefly about the special day in which the 'Sorry' hitmaker, 24, proposed to her during a romantic trip to the Bahamas in July last year.
Recalling the event, Hailey told Vogue: ''We were alone in a house, just the two of us. It was very special.''
Meanwhile, the couple recently revealed they didn't have sex they got married because Justin had ''a legitimate problem with sex''.
Justin said: ''[God] doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff.
''He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough.
''Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that.
''I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.''
