Hailey Bieber has admitted that she can feel insecure and she regularly takes social media breaks to focus on herself.
Hailey Bieber often feels insecure.
The 22-year-old model - who tied the knot with Justin Bieber last year - admitted that she can't help but compare herself to her famous friends but she is learning to love herself for who she is.
She told Buzzfeed: ''I've struggled with comparison. I come from a world of modeling where it's really easy to compare myself to my own friends. You're just surrounded by a lot of beauty. I would say that every girl struggles with comparing themselves, whether it's on social media or [something else]. There's always going to be other women or other girls that you feel insecure around, or that you compare yourself to: What if she's this and I'm not this? or What if I'm this and she's this? That is always happening no matter what, you know?''
And Hailey revealed that she often takes social media breaks so that she can concentrate on herself.
She explained: ''It just does something to your soul, I think, if you pay too close attention to it. Taking breaks from social media, I think, is really important. I have times where I'll just take the app off my phone for like a week or a couple of days.
''That's really freeing in a way because I think I got wrapped up in the urgency of seeing what everyone was doing. It's almost like you feel this crazy FOMO all the time because you don't see what's happening all the time. I think it's bad for your health -- the constant need to be picking your phone up and refreshing your feed just to see what it is that's going on or what you're missing. You're not really missing anything because one way or another you'll find things out in the world. You'll find things out that are happening in the world through the news or whatever it is. I just think being able to take a step back off of it and not let it consume your life [is important].''
