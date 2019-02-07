Justin and Hailey Bieber didn't live together before they got married.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker tied the knot with the 22-year-old model in a secret ceremony last September and the 'Drop the Mic' host admitted the biggest impact getting wed has had on her life is learning to share her space with someone else.

She said: ''Married life is awesome.''

'The Late Late Show' host James Corden then asked the biggest difference between ''not being married and being married'' and she said: ''I think for me it's cohabitating with another human.''

Elsewhere on the show, Hailey and the host played a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' and she opted to eat pig flesh meat jelly instead of critiquing her ''handsome'' husband's sense of style.

James asked her to ''rate these Justin Bieber looks from best to worst -- long hair, dreads, or baby Bieber''.

She replied: ''First of all, he is so handsome.

''I loved the dreads, personally. I thought they looked really cool. Loved it.

''There's absolutely no doubt he's an adorable kid. Who didn't love the swoosh?''

She then cut into the food and insisted: ''I think he looks hot. I think he looks good in all of them!''

Hailey also revealed during the segment that she'd donated the fee she received to promote the controversial flop festival Fyre to charity.

Asked how much she was paid, she simply said: ''I am not gonna share, but it made for a very generous donation to charity.''

James accepted her answer and said she didn't have to do the forfeit of drinking bird saliva.

And later in the programme, Hailey was asked about her best friend Kendall Jenner's claim on 'Carpool Karaoke' that she's a terrible driver, but she insisted that isn't the case.

She said: ''I think she's just referring to the fact that I'm not as good of a driver as her because she's an excellent driver.

''She's such a badass tomboy, and she's really good at sports, and she's much more athletic than I am, and I think she's just a better driver than I am.''