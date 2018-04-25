Hailey Baldwin shares her simple make-up routine and the products she can't live without.
Hailey Baldwin couldn't live without lip balm and mascara.
The 21-year-old model is known for her minimal make-up look and she swears by two simple products which she would never leave the house without to achieve her look.
She said: ''If I had to take two things to a desert island, it would for sure be mascara and lip balm, I would die without lip balm.''
And the blonde beauty - who is rumoured to be dating singer Shawn Mendes - doesn't use foundation in the summer to let her skin breathe when it becomes irritated, but likes to prep her skin with a luminous primer before creating a tanned look with a powder bronzer.
Sharing her summer beauty routine for a video on Vogue's YouTube channel, she said: ''I like to start fresh faced and I start with these glow drops by Dr. Barbara Sturm, I get really red because my skin gets really dry especially when it's allergy season. Next I go in with my bronzer because being glowy and being tanned [go hand in hand] so I use this Tom Ford bronzer and I don't like to just put it on my cheekbones but I like to put it over my cheeks because I think It makes you look more tanned and I blend it into the hairline a little bit.
''I think when you're doing a sun kissed glowy kind of thing, if you bring [a blusher] across your nose it makes it look like you actually got caught in the sun when you get that tan that's [all over your face]''
And Hailey always makes sure to protect her skin when travelling in the sun by using a high sun factor daily.
She advised: ''because this is my favourite make-up to wear in the summertime, you have to protect your face so I'm going to put a little bit of SPF setting powder to protect your skin, it's very important.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.