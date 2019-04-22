Hailey Bieber insists money doesn't equal happiness.

The 22-year-old model hit out after she was mocked for saying she was ''grateful'' for small things in life, prompting an Instagram user to question how she could enjoy the ''smallest things in life'' when her husband, singer Justin Bieber, is so wealthy.

Hailey had shared three videos on her Instagram Story, in which she explained she was doing her best to appreciate the minor things that brought her happiness.

She wrote: ''Taking time to really be grateful for the smallest things in life goes a very long way for you soul. Never hurts to remind yourself to have gratitude, even for the littlest of things.

''Today I'm grateful to be sitting in the sunshine eating lunch...may not seem like the biggest deal but reminding myself how wonderful it is made me smile.

''Thank you God for the little things... The smallest things in life will make you happy if you let them.''

A fan account then compiled her story into a new post, prompting one follower to make fun of the 'Drop the Mic' host.

They wrote: ''My husband is worth 265 million but it's the little things that make me happy ha ha ha.''

Hailey quickly responded and insisted it was ''not fair'' to be so judgemental.

She wrote ''Money doesn't = happiness. At all. You can be the wealthiest person in the planet and be miserable. Not fair to judge people's circumstances from the outside.. am I not allowed to be grateful to sit in the sunshine and enjoy my day like a regular person?''

Hailey's post came a few days after she spoke of how happy her 'Love Yourself' hitmaker husband makes her.

Alongside a picture of the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker standing in front of a green screen in a photography studio, she wrote: ''my love you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming.. I love you more every single day. (sic)''