Hailey Baldwin undergoes beauty treatments in a ''giant freezer''.

The 20-year-old model finds having cryotherapy - which involves being immersed in very cold temperatures in order to decrease inflammation, increase cell rejuvenation, improve skin tone and reduce signs of aging - ''weird'' but thinks the sessions are beneficial.

Asked her favourite beauty treatment, she said: ''Cryotherapy. They basically put you in a giant freezer - it's weird but it feels so good.''

While the golden-haired beauty is happy to have the occasional facial, she prefers to take a more medicalised approach to caring for her skin.

She said: ''I'm cool with doing facials that are laser, but typically I like to leave my skin alone and I go to the dermatologist to have it checked.

''I use EltaMD products - face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen.''

When it comes to staying in shape, the catwalk icon returns to her dance roots.

She explained: ''[I do] Pilates, yoga and barre. I was a ballet dancer for 12 years and it's a big part of my life.''

The style muse loves to experiment with different hair colours and styles as she thinks her locks are her most important ''accessory''.

She explained to Hello! magazine: ''I think that hair is one of the most important and funny accessories you could wear.

''This is why I like to change and try new hairstyles or hair colours, depending on my mood and what I am attending.

''For example, last year for Coachella I wanted grey and I really liked it.

''I love to go for a blonde that reminds me of the blonde I had when I was a child. I feel that it's the most innocent and genuine hair look.

''I often ask for it when I'm at my colourist's salon, which is at least once or twice every two months.''