Hailey Baldwin is set to become Adidas and JD Sports' first ever style creator.

The 21-year-old model has landed a new role at the two brands - whom she has been the face of for some time - which will give her more creative freedom within the companies, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Hailey said in a press release: ''I'm so excited to be Adidas and JD's first ever style creator. Creativity is what drives me - I love starring in campaigns but being able to direct and have creative control is what I am most passionate about.

''I'm so inspired by UK style, its where so many trends originate, and I want my work to be a real fusion of my favourite parts of UK, LA and New York street style culture. I cannot wait to share what I have planned for you guys!''

According to Harper's Bazaar, the blonde beauty - who is engaged to musician Justin Bieber - will be the lead creative voice for select Adidas Originals women's campaigns at JD for autumn/winter 2018.

Fans will have the chance to see the process behind the scenes on JD's social channels and online, which will showcase the work Hailey will have done on these campaigns.

Hailey's new role with Adidas comes as she revealed last year she is ''all about off-duty style'', and praised her collaboration with the sportswear brand for suiting her ''super versatile'' style.

She said at the time: ''It brings a throwback element to your look but with a super modern interpretation. I'm all about off-duty style and the EQT is super versatile.''

Hailey's collaboration with Adidas in 2017 saw her star in the sports giant's 2017 EQT campaign, alongside grime artist Stormzy.

The catwalk icon was photographed by Bella Newman in Los Angeles for the commercial, whilst the 'Shut Up' hitmaker's photoshoot took place in his hometown of London, which Reto Schimd captured.