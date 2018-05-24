Hailey Baldwin is grateful that Virgil Abloh booked her for catwalk shows when no one else would.

The 21-year-old model has now walked for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Moschino and Julien Macdonald but says she struggled to land jobs when starting out in her career, however her good friend, Off-White designer Virgil, 38, ''had her back''.

She explained: ''He's a very loyal person, he included me in shows when other people wouldn't necessarily have wanted me to do them. He included me in shoots. He's just amazing and I really feel like he has my back.''

Hailey is ''super-excited'' for her friend's next big venture in the fashion world after being announced as the artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton in March because she thinks he ''deserves'' the role because of the new direction he will take the luxury brand in.

She told Teen Vogue: ''I'm super excited for Virgil and I think nobody deserves it more than he does, there's a real friendship behind everything I do with Virgil which is really nice.''

And the blonde beauty says Virgil - who dressed Kendall Jenner for this year's Met Gala - has always ''supported'' her styles over the years and she returned the favour by wearing items from his quirky collections - which are loved by the likes of Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and Bella Hadid - from the his first launch.

She gushed: ''Nobody is going to do a better job than he will. He has been supportive of me and my style process since I started. I've been wearing his stuff for a long time: even before Off-White was really popular.''