Hailey Baldwin is ''running out of space'' for tattoos.

The 21-year-old model loves getting inked and has 19 small tattoos etched all over her body but after adding two more to her growing collection Hailey has decided to ''chill out'' with the tiny tatts to save space for her future children's names to be drawn on her body.

Speaking to The Cut after getting two new tattoos - a small heart on her left shoulder, and 1996, the year she was born, on her hip - she said: ''The heart was kind of aesthetic. I just think it looks cute. There's no story behind it. I think the really little dainty tattoos are very, like, they're very pretty on girls. And 1996 was the year I was born, so...

''I try to space out when I get my tattoos. It's always been an idea of mine to get that. It's just like when I decide when not to get it. I think now I'm going to chill out for a second on the tattoos because I'm running out of spots.

''[I have] 19. They're little ones, but I like all the little ones. I'm running out of spots to put little ones. And eventually when I have kids one day, I want to get my kids' names and then I want to have the spots for that.''

And the 'Drop The Mic' host likes to be spontaneous with her tattoos and only plans the permanent drawings the night before she pays a visit to JohnBoy, the artist responsible for Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and Cara Delevigne's tattoos.

She said: ''I never plan it. I plan it the night before and I'm like, I think this would look cute, and then I text JohnBoy: 'I'm coming in.'''