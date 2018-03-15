Hailey Baldwin knows how to dress for lunch with an ex-boyfriend.

The 21-year-old model has previously been romantically linked to singers Shawn Mendes, 19, and Justin Bieber, 24, in the past, but the blonde beauty is currently single and confessed she has perfected the art of break-up sarcasm by joking about wearing a ''super chill'' ball gown to a lunch date with an ex.

In a video showcasing the new Pandora Shine jewellery collection for Vogue.com, Hailey is wearing a skin-tight red gown with a thigh-high split, and she joked: ''So my ex called me, and he wanted to go for lunch and I wanted to wear something really kind of subtle, super chill, very casual. Because I just want him to understand that I'm over it and I just don't even really care anymore, so yeah, this was a good option.''

The 'Drop The Mic' host also shared snippets of her personal style from sunglasses for ''blocking out the haters'' to mixing up her jewellery for a ''sexy'' look.

Showing off the 18k gold-plated jewellery stacked on her tanned skin, she said: ''Now it's starting to get hot out, I want to go through my closet and pick out some of my favourite spring/summer looks.

''I love mixing a lot of shimmery shiny golden jewellery together, I think that when you have a tan it looks very [winks].I like to stack up my jewellery because essentially I just think it looks cool, sexy. I like to wear a lot of rings because I feel like they're kind of my good luck charm.

''As I see it, you don't need an excuse to wear something sparkly, you can do that every day''

Meanwhile, Hailey - whose dad is actor Stephen Baldwin - did divulge the ideal qualities she looks for in a partner admitting she is ''very, very picky''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I look for somebody who's like funny and can make me laugh. I'm very, very picky, like I am particularly very specific and I know like pretty much immediately if I'm gonna get along with somebody in the capacity of dating or not.

''I mean, I hang out with people obviously and get to know them. It takes me a long time to feel like I can warm up to somebody before I ever even consider dating them.''