Hailey Baldwin has thanked Julien Macdonald for letting her star at his fashion show.

The 20-year-old model strutted her stuff at the fashion designer's London Fashion Week show on Monday (18.09.17), and admitted she had ''so much fun'' on the runway while wearing his designs.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you for having me open your beautiful show @julienmacdonald always so much fun! (sic)''

Hailey also declared herself ''grown up'' as she posted another image from the bash.

She wrote: ''issa grown up (sic)''

Ahead of the event, Julien's Twitter account teased fans they had an ''amazing'' spectacle to look forward to.

He wrote: ''Today is the day! We can't wait to show you the #JulienMacdonaldSS18 collection for #LFW

''Who is excited for the show? We've got some amazing designs to show you that we know you're going to love #LFW

''Thanks to @sttropeztan for giving our models a beautiful sun kissed look ready for the runway! #LFW (sic)''

Hailey's praise of Julien comes after he recently admitted he is a ''huge fan'' of her work.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It's nice to remember the past and other people who made it so special for me. I am huge fan of Hailey and all the other women I dress as well.

''She's part of a triple A-list Hollywood gang that everybody seems to be interested in - like Bella and Gigi Hadid, the Kardashian's and Hailey Baldwin. They're all friends and they want to hang out together.''