American model Hailey Baldwin admitted that the bold blue lip she donned for this year's BRIT Awards was ''super last minute''.
Hailey Baldwin thinks her eye-catching look at this year's Brit Awards marked her most memorable beauty moment.
The 22-year-old model has admitted that the bold blue lip she donned for this year's awards bash in London - which has become one of the blonde beauty's most iconic red carpet looks - was ''super last minute''.
In an interview with Elle magazine, Hailey - who recently married Justin Bieber - said: ''I decided kind of last minute on this look, but knew I wanted everything to be really minimal on the skin and face.
''Since the dress was black and blue, so I asked if we could do a super dark lip, I wanted them as dark navy as possible, almost black.
''It was something I'd never done before but [make-up artist] Vincent Oquendo always convinces me to push the boundaries. I've never not liked what he's done.''
Although Hailey - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - enjoys the occasional dramatic look, she doesn't often wear make-up and confessed that if she does, she uses minimalist products.
She said: ''Most of the time I don't wear any. I get it done professionally so often that if I don't have to be wearing it, I don't want to be wearing it.''
When asked what she uses, she said: ''Just a little concealer, some bareMinerals Mineral Veil, maybe a little cheek and mascara, which takes five minutes or less''.
Another of the model's favourite looks includes her pastel pink hair for the 2018 Met Gala and she explained that she had to use natural make-up to complement her locks.
She said: ''The hair was a big statement for the Met, so I asked her to just complement that - to bring out my eyes, to pick up the pink from the hair. Everything was very ethereal and glowy.''
