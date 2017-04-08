Hailey Baldwin wants to become an actress ''when the time is right''.

The 20-year-old model wants to follow in the footsteps of her famous family, including father Stephen Baldwin and uncle Alec Baldwin, in the future, but for now, her current career path is going well so she is focused on fashion.

Asked if she wants to act, she said: ''Absolutely, when the timing is right.

''But at the moment there's a lot of upcoming stuff and in 2017 I want my main focus to be fashion, fashion, fashion.''

And the blonde beauty has a particular passion for stage shows.

She admitted: ''I'm a musical theatre geek.''

Hailey - who previously dated Justin Bieber - is an avid user of Instagram and has over nine million followers, and credits the secret to her social media popularity to simply sharing pictures of things she likes.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''If I like it, I post it. I like Instagram's Arden filter - you always mess with the highlights and shadows a bit.

''I usually just Like everything - I'm an avid Liker.''

And Hailey has a few rules when it comes to taking pictures of herself to share on the site.

She said: ''No selfie stick - they're too much.

''[Would I take a no make-up selfie?] If you are comfortable with it, I say do it.''

Hailey hopes she sets a good example for her young fans, and not just through her social media posts.

She said: ''I think, regardless of social media, you should always try to be a role model for your generation, and the one to come.''