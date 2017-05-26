Hailey Baldwin's father Stephen Baldwin was shocked his daughter landed the number one spot on Maxim's annual Hot 100 list.

The 20-year-old model was named the men's publication's hottest female this year earlier this week, but the news came as a huge blow to her 51-year-old parent who was keen to brush the news, and the sight of his child in the provocative attire on the cover, under the carpet and be ''done'' with it as soon as he found out.

When asked about the actor's reaction to E! News, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''That's what my dad said, he said, 'Excuse me!'. I didn't say anything, it just came out and he was like, 'OK are we done with this now or?'''

The catwalk icon has revealed she even had to apologise to the 'The Usual Suspects' star for receiving the honour and for stripping down for the raunchy shoot, which sees her adorn a long sleeve, mesh leotard with lace thigh-high suspenders and patent high knee boots on the cover of magazine.

She continued: ''[I said] 'No dad, I'm sorry.'''

Although the fashion muse said sorry to her father, she has admitted she is proud to land the accolade even though she played the title down at first.

Speaking previously about her achievement, she joked: ''I know, it's really underwhelming.''

The starlet - who began her modelling career only three years ago aged 17 - has claimed she doesn't ''need'' anyone's approval for the projects she embarks on, although she felt obliged to apologise to her family.

Hailey - who is also the daughter of Kennya Baldwin - said: ''At the end of the day, I don't need people's approval.''