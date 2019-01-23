Hailey Baldwin has admitted that although she prefers a ''very casual'' look when she's ''not wearing a lot of makeup'' but she likes to add some colour to her lips with tinted lip balm.
Hailey Baldwin's favourite feature is her lips.
The 22-year-old model - who is married to pop superstar Justin Bieber - likes her lips a lot and although she prefers to go for a natural look when it comes to her make-up on a daily basis she still adds a bit of colour to her pout to accentuate her mouth.
When asked what her favourite feature is in an interview with ELLE magazine, she said: ''Probably my lips. If I'm going out for the day, I like stains, like a lip balm that's tinted for a little bit of colour. To be honest, I prefer when I'm the most natural - when I'm not wearing a lot of makeup and my hair is up, very casual.''
As for her favourite lip product, the blonde beauty uses a 100 per cent natural tinted lip balm by Burt's Bees which, according to their website, ''enhances your lips with a rich shade while botanical waxes'' and she uses Shea butter to ''nourish and soften dry skin''.
She said: ''Burt's Bees makes good tinted lip balms. They're super conditioning, and the shades aren't too intense.''
Hailey - who is a brand ambassador for skincare brand bareMinerals - also revealed that she swears by the line's Complexion Rescue! Hydrating Foundation Stick, for a natural looking glow.
She said: ''BareMinerals Complexion Rescue! Hydrating Foundation Stick SPF 25 (available next month) is really lightweight, so you can add more if you want a bit more coverage, or you can just put it under your eyes.''
Another favourite of Hailey's is Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum, which she uses at night and when she travels.
She said: ''I use Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum at night. I travel a lot, so I find my skin gets dry and loses its bounce. The hyaluronic serum helps with that.''
