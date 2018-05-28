Hailey Baldwin has ''moved past'' the ''weirdness'' of her split from Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model dated the 'Sorry' hitmaker for a period in 2015, and has said that whilst they ''didn't speak for quite some time'' following their high profile split, the pair have now moved on, and things are no longer ''weird'' between them.

Hailey said: ''Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that.''

The beauty realised she and Justin, 24, were ''better as friends'', and she's glad the pair now have their friendship back on track after their break-up.

She added: ''I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realisation that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good.''

Recently, Hailey has been the subject of dating rumours with 19-year-old singer Shawn Mendes, but she has insisted the pair are just friends, as she's very much ''single''.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style magazine, she said: ''We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman. But I am single.

''The dating pool is small. It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing.''

And she's not the only person to have played down rumours of a romance between the pair either, as the 'In My Blood' hitmaker has also claimed they're just friends, after speculation spiked when they attended the Met Gala together earlier this month.

Shawn said: ''I am single. The Met Ball was such an incredible experience for me. It was just overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was so lucky for my first time going there to be able to go with someone like Hailey because she's such a vet and I really admire people like her because of how outgoing she is in such an overwhelming experience.''