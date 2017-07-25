Hailey Baldwin is the new face of Bolon Eyewear.

The 20-year-old model has been announced at the brand ambassador for the accessories brand, and the blonde-haired beauty is ''proud'' to be representing the company because she loves their collections.

The catwalk icon shared an image of her in the campaign on her Instagram account, which captures her donning the rose-tinted glasses.

The post read: ''Proud to be the new ambassador of Bolon Eyewear! (sic).''

Although Hailey loves every item in the collection, her all-time ''favourite'' piece is the aviator style because she can pair the product with ''any'' of her ensembles, and because the frame feels light on her face.

The star - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - added: ''Love the collection, they have so different many styles! This aviator is my favorite, can wear it with any of my fashion styles, the fit is perfect and the frame is so light!

@boloneyewear #boloneyewear #BL8010 (sic).''

The fashion house has also taken to social media to announce the news of their partnership with Hailey, which has seen them post a string of pictures as well as clips from the commercial on their photo-sharing site.

One post read: ''Only D-1 before the release of ''I Play Me'' film with @haileybaldwin in the new BOLON eyewear campaign!

#haileybaldwin#newcampaign#IPlayMe#eyewear#sunglasses#mystyle#mystylemybolon#fashion#lifestyle#elegant#chic#boloneyewear#newcollection#colorful#fashionstyle#stylish (sic).''

Another video, which captures Hailey lacing up a pair of ballet shoes, read: ''''I Play Me'' the new Bolon Eyewear campaign featuring Hailey Baldwin as you've never seen before! (sic).''

Whilst another read: ''BOLON BL8010 story.

THE favorite BOLON frame of @haileybaldwin: the aviator BL8010 in different color lenses. It simply fits any of her fashion styles! She likes it for its lightness, comfort wearing and perfect fit.

Wherever she goes, she carries the BOLON #BL8010 in her bag!

#eyewear#sunglasses#aviatorglasses#fashion#lifestyle#elegant#chic#boloneyewear#mystyle#mystylemybolon#newcollection#colorful#fashionstyle#stylish#haileybaldwin#fashionlook (sic).''