Hailey Baldwin is the face of Guess' Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

The 20-year-old model - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - has taken to social media to share images of her from the designer brand's latest commercial, which sees her adorn a black skimpy pair of bikini bottoms and a black embroidered gypsy top in the advert.

Alongside an image from the photoshoot, which she has shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''by @rayanayash for @Guess (sic).''

Whilst another post of her posing on the beach with a dark-haired hunk read: ''SS 17 shot by @rayanayash (sic).''

And the golden haired beauty is set to star in the brand's upcoming campaign in March this year to mark their 35th anniversary, as well as Guess Jeans campaign later next month.

Meanwhile, Hailey has revealed she is determined to prove herself as talented in her own right, instead of being known for actor father and famous uncles.

Speaking previously, he said: ''I want to do everything on my own without my name being a factor.

''I try to keep myself separate from it. Kids that already have a famous background are just following in their families' footsteps. My dad and all of his brothers have done this. This is my family business.''

Despite her famous family, Hailey is trying to stay grounded and her dad has even threatened to ''drag her by the hair'' and force her to move home if he feels her jet-setting lifestyle is going to her head.

She said: ''My dad has said to me that if he ever thought I was getting out of line, he would fly anywhere and rag me by my hair and make me move home. But my parents know I'm a good kid.''