Hailey Baldwin is learning how to surf this summer.

The 20-year-old model has starred in fashion campaigns for designer brands including Elie Saab, Julien Macdonald and Dolce and Gabbana, and now she has turned her hand to the water-sport, which she aims to be able to perfect over the next few months.

The blonde haired beauty shared a picture of her sporting a full wet-suit whilst on a boat with Kelia Termini on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: ''babe is teaching me to surf this summer... (sic).''

Although the catwalk icon has only has one lesson so far, she has claimed the first session went ''semi ok''.

Her post continued: ''first day went... semi ok lol @keliamoniz (sic).''

Hailey - who is the daughter of actor Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - has also shared a string of videos of her preparation prior to taking to the waves.

A video of her suited up, which was posted on her Instagram Story and lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, was captioned: ''Let's do this I guess?

''All Summer 17 (sic).''

Although Hailey shared a picture of her laughing as she steered the boat, she has hinted her experience was not all fun and laughs as she thinks she has broken her finger.

A picture of her limb slightly bent, which was emblazoned with the words: ''Also I think I broke a finger but hey .... MINOR STUFF (sic).''

And Hailey has revealed she also wants to expand her skill set by breaking into the film industry.

When previously asked about a future in front of the big screen, she said: ''Absolutely, when the timing is right.

''But at the moment there's a lot of upcoming stuff and in 2017 I want my main focus to be fashion, fashion, fashion.''