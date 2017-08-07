Hailey Baldwin's ''heart feels so full of love'' after a weekend at a religious conference.

The 20-year-old model attended the ZOE Conference, which champions the cause of the local church, over the weekend and felt so ''moved'' by God following the two day event.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''We aren't called to live a life of feelings we're called to live a life of faith ! Good stuff @richwilkersonjr ...

''What an awesome day, my heart feels so full of love and God moved in such a way tonight. Can't wait for #ZOECONF 2019! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hailey - who is one of many celebrity devotees of the Hillsong Church - has insisted she isn't trying to ''make religion cool'' by being open about her beliefs.

She said: ''I don't think it's about making religion cool. I think it's about vocalising [that] spirituality is OK. I started going to that church on my own when I was 17 or 16 ...

''I've known them [Hillsong founder Brian Houston and his wife Bobbie] for a while and I wanted to be able to go see Brian and Bobbie who started the church out here.''

Hailey has a close bond with Justin Bieber, and she says they are both thankful to receive spiritual support from the Hillsong church's Pastor Carl Lentz and his wife Laura.

Speaking about Justin, she said: ''This past year [Justin] has made a lot of big changes in his life. He's really a good person and I don't think everybody knows that side of him. I think he's trying to get everybody to know that's who he really is.

''He's one of the most caring and most polite people I know ... [Justin and I] are very close with Carl and Laura. They care about me as authoritative figures in my life and I go to them with a lot of things and I ask for their advice. It really keeps me grounded to be a part of their church.''