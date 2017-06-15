Hailey Baldwin hates being called an ''Insta model''.

The 20-year-old star thinks it is ''disrespectful'' to refer to her as an Instagram star because she has ''worked her a** off'' to prove herself in the fashion industry.

She told ELLE UK: ''It's not fair, because I work my a** off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model. I don't want to be an Insta model, nor am I an Insta model. I don't think I would be where I am if people didn't see something in me.

''I put all my modelling [photos] on my Instagram because I'm showing it to people. It's not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram - of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter - but there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star. Don't ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it's disrespectful.''

Meanwhile, Hailey - who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin - previously admitted social media leaves her feeling ''depressed and anxious''.

She said: ''It definitely does something to the soul. There are times when I feel depressed or anxious and a big part of it comes from that. If we didn't have social media, we'd have a weight lifted off our shoulders.

''It does affect you. People tell me I'm ugly, fat. I try not to care but the fact is, everyone wants to see what people are saying about them. Whoever says they don't google themselves is a liar.''