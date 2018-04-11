Hailey Baldwin says Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi is ''perfect''.

The 21-year-old model adores her best friend's little girl and says she is ''one of the most beautiful babies she's ever seen''.

Hailey told Us Weekly magazine: ''She's honestly one of the most beautiful babies I've ever seen. She's perfect.''

Meanwhile, Kylie and her partner Travis Scott - who have Stormi together - have gone ''full circle'' since the birth of their baby girl.

A source said: ''Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship. Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created. Travis has been helping a lot with Stormi and is obsessed with her. He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important.''

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner is convinced her daughter was ''born to have children''.

The matriarch shared: ''She's doing really, really great! The baby's happy and healthy! I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just ... when you know, you know.''