Hailey Baldwin has hired a wedding planner for her second big day.

The 22-year-old model and her husband Justin Bieber are planning on having another larger wedding in September - around the time they tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony last year - so that their family and friends can celebrate with them and, in order to make sure it's the best of the best, the blonde beauty has hired a professional to help with the food and post-wedding bash.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Hailey is working with a planner. They are both excited.''

Although the pair always had the end of the year in mind for their second do, they hadn't done much planning up until now as the 25-year-old singer was keen to focus on his mental health after a battle with depression.

An insider explained: ''He's doing well. He keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining a good mental health. He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general.

''He is very happy with Hailey. He feels so grateful to have her support every day. He feels beyond blessed that she is his wife.''

Earlier this year, Justin was said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health back in February.

An insider said recently: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''