Hailey Baldiwn has hired a wedding planner to help arrange her second nuptials later this year.
Hailey Baldwin has hired a wedding planner for her second big day.
The 22-year-old model and her husband Justin Bieber are planning on having another larger wedding in September - around the time they tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony last year - so that their family and friends can celebrate with them and, in order to make sure it's the best of the best, the blonde beauty has hired a professional to help with the food and post-wedding bash.
A source told PEOPLE: ''Hailey is working with a planner. They are both excited.''
Although the pair always had the end of the year in mind for their second do, they hadn't done much planning up until now as the 25-year-old singer was keen to focus on his mental health after a battle with depression.
An insider explained: ''He's doing well. He keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining a good mental health. He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general.
''He is very happy with Hailey. He feels so grateful to have her support every day. He feels beyond blessed that she is his wife.''
Earlier this year, Justin was said to be ''very focused on getting better'' after receiving treatment for his mental health back in February.
An insider said recently: ''Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.''
Purple was released on this day (June 7th) in 1994.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Listen to their song 'She Takes You Under' now.
Are you ready for festival season?
From Bastille to The Raconteurs, here's June's most exciting upcoming releases.
Mattiel follow their stunning eponymous debut album with a bold and brassy second, 'Satis Factory'.
Our top albums of the month.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...