Hailey Baldwin couldn't help but fangirl over Courteney Cox at the BRIT Awards 2018 because she watches her in 'Friends' everyday.
Hailey Baldwin was left completely star-struck when she walked the same red carpet as Courteney Cox at the BRIT Awards 2018.
The 21-year-old model is one of the presenters at the music prize-giving ceremony and although she attempted to keep her cool as she arrived at The O2 arena in London she was reduced to a massive fangirl when the 'Friends' star arrived because she watches Courteney, 53, as Monica Geller everyday.
Speaking on the BRITS red carpet, Hailey spilled: ''I have lots of girl crushes, like Courteney Cox just walked by me and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's Monica!' She is here, but she just walked straight in. I watch 'Friends' every day so it was a big deal. I love that she's friends with Ed Sheeran.''
Courteney became pals with Ed, 27, because the pop superstar has worked with her man, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.
Hailey made sure she stood out in a black and royal blue mini dress which she teamed with a brave black lipstick.
And the catwalk beauty decided to go bold at the BRITs because she wanted to stand-out at the music extravaganza.
Hailey said: ''I really went back and forth on my lip. I really don't go that dark usually. I prefer natural makeup, although I might do a dark eye because I feel that's easier to pull off, but it's the BRITs! I had to do it. I've never been to the BRITs before, but in England this is your biggest event in music and it's so cool.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Ted (Seann William Scott) is done. Since his wife left him, he has decided that...
More than a decade after Scream 3, Craven and company reteam for another knowing thriller...
After dozens of movies, Adam Sandler remains hard to figure out. Most of Sandler's films...
Watch the trailer for Bedtime Stories. Disneyâs new film stars Adam Sandler who plays Skeeter...
Upon its release, Zoom was instantly reviled not only as one of the worst movies...
The animals populating Steve Oedekerk's Barnyard: The Original Party Animals remind me of the plastic...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
Those of you hoping to hear about a clever casino heist picture in the style...