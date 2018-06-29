Hailey Baldwin has removed all traces of Shawn Mendes from her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old model - who recently rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber - had been romantically linked with the 'Stitches' hitmaker in recent months but the pair insisted they were just friends, even after they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together last month.

However, Hailey has now deleted all the photos she had previously shared that featured Shawn from her Instagram page, though his own account still has pictures of them together.

Hailey recently admitted she thinks Shawn is ''super-lovely'' and ''very, very nice'' but insisted there was nothing going on between her and the 19-year-old singer.

She said: ''We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman. But I am single. The dating pool is small.

''It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed things are ''heating up'' between Hailey and Justin.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away. Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together.''

Last month, Hailey admitted she has ''moved past'' the ''weirdness'' of her split from Justin.

She explained: ''Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that. I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realisation that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good.''