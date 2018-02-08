Hailey Baldwin has praised Kate Upton for speaking out about her alleged sexual harassment experience with Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

The 25-year-old model-and-actress accused Paul of sexual misconduct on Twitter last week, and whilst he has denied the allegations against him, fellow Guess model Hailey has praised Kate for ''using her platform correctly''.

Speaking to People magazine at the amfAR Gala on Wednesday (07.02.18), Hailey, 21, said: ''Well, I think that what she's doing is using her platform correctly and using her voice to bring awareness to the kind of shady and dark side of what we do. Because it happens, and it doesn't happen like that to everybody, but unfortunately it happens to a lot more people than you think.

''I think what she's doing is amazing and I think that being able to speak out and speak up is important.''

Last week, the 'Other Woman' star slammed Guess for keeping the designer in a position of power.

She posted on Twitter: ''It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo (sic)''

She later reshared the tweet on Instagram and added the caption: ''He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo (sic)''

Kate also gave an interview where she claimed the designer had ''forcibly grabbed my breasts and started feeling them - playing with them actually,'' during her first day shooting a Guess lingerie campaign on July 25, 2010.

Days later, Paul slammed Kate's allegations as ''malicious and false''.

He said: ''Ms. Upton provided no details ... She leveled this malicious and false accusation only hours before a gala event at our headquarters in Los Angeles unveiling a new Guess campaign. Ms. Upton told TMZ that 'I'm excited to tell my whole story.'

''As of today, Ms. Upton still has provided no facts, details, no dates and no circumstances to back up anything she has alleged.

''I am told that she has been working with others for some time to defame me and will claim that I groped her among other things.

''This accusation is false. I have never touched Kate Upton. I have never been alone with Kate Upton. I have never acted inappropriately towards her.''