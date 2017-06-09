Hailey Baldwin is dating a hunky male model.

The 20-year-old beauty was introduced to Cameron Dallas, 22, by mutual friends and after spending a lot of time together, including at the Met Gala last month, their bond has grown increasingly romantic.

A source said: ''[They] met through friends and had an instant connection. They are both signed with IMG [modeling] agency and run in the same friend group.

''Hailey has been friends with Cameron for a while now. But most recently they've taken their friendship to the next level.''

However, things are said to be casual between the pair as neither of them ''want anything serious'' right now.

The source told E! News: ''Hailey wants to keep it low-key between them. It's not serious, but they are definitely into each other.''

And while another insider confirmed Hailey and Cameron have been ''hanging out'' but are not exclusively dating, they think that could change.

The source said: ''Hailey likes him so time will tell.''

The new couple were spotted at a party thrown by their modelling agency at Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday (07.06.17), where they mingled with their mutual friends, but hadn't arrived together, though they were pictured leaving afterwards.

The source said: ''They weren't together all night, but they had plans to be together after the party.''

Hailey previously dated Justin Bieber and, after they split, admitted she found it difficult being in a relationship with someone in the public eye.

She said: ''I don't want attention out of dating somebody.

''It's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else.''