Hailey Baldwin has already chosen her bridesmaids, despite only getting engaged to Justin Bieber two weeks ago.
Hailey Baldwin has chosen her bridesmaids.
The 21-year-old model only got engaged to Justin Bieber two weeks ago, but it seems she's already asked her older sister, Alaia, 25, and cousin Ireland, 22, to be by her side when she walks down the aisle.
Ireland's mother, Kim Basinger, said of the wedding: ''Oh, it'll be fun.
''Alaia and Ireland, they're in the wedding.
''So believe me, I just--it's cool! I think it's sweet. It's a very sweet thing. Happiness...We're living in some really dire times right now.!
The 64-year-old actress - who split from Ireland's dad, Hailey's uncle Alec Baldwin, in 2000 - admitted she doesn't know very much about the 'Believe' singer but she thinks the 24-year-old star is a ''cool guy''.
She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I think Justin's a cool guy. I don't really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he's come through a rough road. He's a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they're cool. I hope they're happy! It's wild! I think it's wild!''
Kim's comments came a week after it was reported the happy couple are hoping to marry in an intimate family celebration some time next year.
A source said recently: ''They want to be married next year. They are having both of their families be very involved in the process and do not want to make a huge deal out of the celebration. It will not be an over-the-top wedding.''
News of a small wedding will come as a disappointment to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag as they recently admitted they are desperate to land an invite to the nuptials.
Spencer - who appeared on 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!' with Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin - said: ''I was telling my weight lifting coach ... God, I wish I stayed in more contact with the man who baptised me in a Costa Rican river on a reality show, because I would be going to the JB/Hailey frickin' wedding.
''I've been DM'ing him like, 'Hey, hey.' No [response] yet, but he's probably got a lot of DMs. No, I added him, I didn't DM yet. I was going to wait until there's a date for the wedding.''
Whilst Heidi added: ''We're so excited though. Last time we saw Hailey, she was like 12, so she's certainly grown up.''
