American model Hailey Baldwin has admitted she ''can't wait'' to have kids with Justin Bieber.
The 22-year-old model - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - recently married the Canadian pop star, and Hailey has admitted she's already thinking about starting a family one day.
She shared: ''I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality.''
Hailey's relationship with Justin, 24, has only intensified the scrutiny she's previously faced.
And the American beauty has revealed she's started to shun social media as a means of escaping her stresses.
Speaking to Vogue Arabia magazine, she explained: ''I spend increasingly less time on social media. This has helped me balance everything that comes with this life.''
Despite being raised in a famous family, Hailey - who is the niece of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin - has insisted she enjoyed a ''normal'' childhood.
She said: ''I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years.
''I didn't start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19. There are some 'normal' things I never did - like go to college - but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17.''
Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes - Hailey's ex-boyfriend - recently revealed he wished the model well in her relationship with Justin.
He said: ''I texted Hailey, 'Congratulations,' and I really am happy for them. She's still one of the f***ing coolest people ever - she's not just a beautiful person visually, but she's one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met.
''I think I'm an idiot to not, you know ... But you can't control your heart.''
