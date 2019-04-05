Hafthor Björnsson has to ''eat every two hours'' to keep his hulking figure.

The towering 'Game of Thrones' actor - who plays Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the HBO show and is currently the strongest man in the world - towers at 6ft 9ins and weighs over 400lbs, and he's opened up about how he stays in shape.

He told Page Six: ''I had a great time on 'Game of Thrones. I have a lot of offers for other acting work, but I am currently focused on a strongman competition in England.

''I am flying there -- but I can't fit my hips or my legs in an economy seat, so I have to fly business... I have been working out every day to prepare for the competition.

''I can lift 1,000 pounds, and I eat 10,000 calories a day. I have to eat every two hours to maintain myself.''

His wife Kelsey Henson - who stands at just 5ft 2ins - admitted they ''need a truck'' when they go shopping for his food, but joked that at least he could pull it back home by himself.

She added: ''He eats a lot . . . If we go to the supermarket, we need a truck to get out of there. But that's OK -- he can pull a truck with his bare hands.''

The loved up couple tied the knot in October last year, and Hafthor, 29, showered his new bride with praise at the time.

He wrote on Instagram: ''It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!

I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I'm so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 #justmarried (sic)''

Kelsey, 28, wrote: ''Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life.

@thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby! (sic)''