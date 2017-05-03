Haçienda Classical will open the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on June 24.

The performance will see popular rave songs from the 80s, which were regularly played at Manchester's famous Haçienda nightclub - mainly supported by record sales from New Order and associated the rise of acid house and rave music - turned into orchestral masterpieces, featuring Mike Pickering and Graeme Park, who will perform alongside the Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

On the Glastonbury appearance, the project's executive producer Peter Hook said: ''After 40 years in the music business I still count my three appearances at Glastonbury as the peaks of my career.

''To be back with Haçienda Classical in 2017 is another landmark moment and is dedicated to Tony Wilson and Rob Gretton to celebrate their contribution to British music and culture.''

Bob Riley, the CEO of Manchester Camerata, the orchestra collaborating in Haçienda Classical commented: ''Haçienda Classical has bound together amazing artists and audiences in a unique Mancunian musical story. The opportunity to play Glastonbury and open the Pyramid Stage, is a massive honour and privilege for Manchester Camerata.''

And Graeme, who along with Mike, has put together the set for the Haçienda Classical concerts added: ''I'm utterly thrilled to be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year. It's a real honour to appear on the stage where I've seen so many of my favourite artists and legends play. Bringing Haçienda Classical to Glasto is a mouth-watering prospect and one that is sure to excite the Glastonbury crowd.''

A whole host of acts will grace the famous stage at the iconic music festival held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England between June 21 and 25.

Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Foo Fighters are headlining the five-day extravaganza.