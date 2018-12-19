Richard Fortus has teased that a GUNS N' ROSES album could arrive ''soon''.

The 'Paradise City' group's guitarist has suggested fans of the heavy rock band - completed by Axl Rose, Slash, Duff Mckagan, Dizzy Reed and drummer Frank Ferrer - won't have to wait long to hear new music, even hinting that new material could arrive before the end of 2019.

During an interview with the US rock radio station KSHE, he spilled: ''We are going to try to do another record and get it out soon.

''The band is doing so great now.

''I think it will happen faster than you think.''

Pressed for further details and whether music could be released by the end of next year, he coyly replied: ''It could definitely happen ... there might be stuff started.''

Richard went on to explain that after they completed their 'Not In This Lifetime Tour' on December 8, the 'You Could Be Mine' rockers are unlikely to head out on another extensive run until a record is out.

He said: ''We are not going to do anymore dates for a little bit.

''It's not going to happen.

''It depends on whether or not we have another record out.''

And when quizzed on what frontman Axl would write about, in reference to the current political climate in the US with the controversial President Donald Trump in power - whom the singer slammed for using Guns N' Roses song 'Sweet Child O' Mine' in his campaign - he said: ''I think Axl has a lot to write about.''

And when quizzed on how his bandmate has changed over the years, Richard said: ''I don't know how different his life is.

''He's a different cat for sure, he's a solid dude now.''

Richard's update on new Guns N' Roses music comes after guitar slayer Slash revealed he's writing all the time for their first album in 25 years.

The rock legend hasn't appeared on a GN'R album since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?', as 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' was recorded by Axl with a host of other musicians.

However, the reunion tour went so well that Slash felt inspired to make new tunes for his band.

On the prospect of releasing another record with the group, he said recently: ''We want to do something. We've been on the road this entire time, we have another leg coming up in November in Asia, then we're going to start looking at what the next step is going to be.''

Slash previously revealed that Axl, too, has been penning lyrics on the road and that he doesn't see them calling it a day any soon with the wealth of material they have in the bag.

He said: ''I think we're going to go well on into the future.

''I mean, Axl's got a ton of s**t that he recorded already, so we're going to get in there and just start getting into that thing, and then if we do a record and then do a tour, I could see that cycle going on endlessly.''