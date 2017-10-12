Gucci has vowed to go fur-free in 2018.

The brand's president and chief executive, Marco Bizzari, has announced the prestigious fashion house will not be making any more garments out of animal fur, including mink, coyote, raccoon dog, fox, rabbit as well as other specially bred species, in a bid to help the environment.

Speaking at an event held at the London College of Fashion, which has been obtained by BBC News, Marco said: ''Being socially responsible is one of Gucci's core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals.''

And the businessman has revealed Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, was the driving force behind the new change because they believe he shares the ''same values'' as them.

Marco explained: ''In selecting a new creative director, I wanted to find someone who shared a belief in the importance of the same values. I sensed that immediately on meeting Alessandro for the first time.''

Although the initiative will take effect with their Spring/Summer 2018 range, they plan to auction off any remaining animal fur products in the future, which will see proceeds go towards the animal rights company Humane Society International and LAV.

Gucci's decision has been hailed as a ''huge game changer'' in the fashion business by the organisation, and will cause a ''huge ripple effect'' throughout the industry by joining the Fur Free Alliance and promoting alternative materials to fur.

The president of Human Society International, Kitty Block, said: ''Gucci going fur-free is a huge game-changer.

''For this Italian powerhouse to end the use of fur because of the cruelty involved will have a huge ripple effect throughout the world of fashion.''

However, the International Fur Federation do not think Gucci's actions ''make sense''.

The CEO of the International Fur Federation, Mark Oaten, said: ''I am surprised that Gucci have decided to stop using fur in 2018.

''Claiming they have done this for environmental reasons makes no sense. Fur is the most natural fashion item. It comes from nature and lasts for decades unlike chemical based fabrics or fake fur.

''Despite the Gucci decision the catwalks remain full of fur and many top designers continue to use this natural and beautiful material.''