Gucci has cancelled the fashion house's planned cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event had been scheduled for May 18 but the decision has been made to postpone it because of ''the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak''.

A spokesman for the Italian luxury fashion brand said: ''A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date, once the situation becomes clearer,'' a statement reads. ''At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world.''

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele had chosen to host the the cruise show in San Francisco due to the city's history as a place of liberal activism and for being a cultural melting pot.

Gucci's decision follows Prada's move to postpone its cruise show, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo, Japan.

Giorgio Armani is still expected to kick off the cruise calendar by staging its fashion show in Dubai on April 19, although the designer unveiled his fall 2020 collection in Milan behind closed doors on the last day of fashion week.

Coronavirus - also known as COVID-19 - has infected over 90,000 people across 76 countries, with the global death toll currently at more than 3,100.

The pandemic has reached America with over 100 cases confirmed, whilst with six people in the Seattle area have died from the respiratory illness.