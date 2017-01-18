The British singer was taken ill after a concert on Saturday night (14Jan17) in Guayaquil, Ecuador and doctors quickly discovered Grimmett was battling an aggressive infection in his right foot.

They tried to treat the condition with surgery, but the operation failed to stop the spread of the infection and his wife Millie has since revealed Grimmett had to undergo drastic action to save the rest of his leg.

Sharing the news with fans on the group's Facebook page early on Wednesday (18Jan17), she wrote, "Yesterday Steve had his right leg removed from below the knee. The infection was so aggressive it spread from his toes to his knee overnight. I've briefly spoken to him and he sounds in high spirits, laughing and joking. Hopefully he will start his journey home next week."

As a result of the frontman's hospitalisation, Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper has pulled out of the rest of their tour dates to allow the singer time to recover, reports Blabbermouth.net.

The veteran rocker joined guitarist Nick Bowcott's original Grim Reaper line-up in 1982 before the group disbanded in 1988. They made a comeback in 2006, as Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper. The singer was the only remaining member of the group's classic line-up to return.