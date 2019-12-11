Greta Thunberg has been named as Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

The 16-year-old activist has been warning the world about what she describes as the ''climate emergency'', leading school strikes and making a passionate speech to the United Nations and the ''ordinary teenage girl'' has been recognised by the publication as an ''icon of a generation''.

The magazine said: ''For decades, researchers and activists have struggled to get world leaders to take the climate threat seriously. But this year, an unlikely teenager somehow got the world's attention.

''She is an ordinary teenage girl who, in summoning the courage to speak truth to power, became the icon of a generation.''

Greta is the latest person to win the famous award, following the likes of Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg.

Time made the announcement as Greta is attending a UN climate conference in Madrid.

At the event, Greta, who is the youngest person to be named Person of the Year, accused world leaders of trying to find loopholes to avoid making environmental changes.

She said: ''The real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like real action is happening, when, in fact, almost nothing is being done apart from clever accounting and creative PR.

''In just three weeks we will enter a new decade, a decade that will define our future. Right now, we are desperate for any sign of hope.''

The Swede has inspired a number of celebrities to speak up about climate change, including Jane Fonda, who has suggested that she won't buy any more clothes as a result of Greta's campaigning.

Jane said: ''Greta [Thunberg; climate change activist] has also made me think a lot about consumerism. So when I talk to people and say, 'We don't really need to keep shopping. We shouldn't look to shopping for our identity. We don't need more stuff,' I have to walk the talk. So I'm not buying any more clothes.''