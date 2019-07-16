The 'Barbie' film will be co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' helmer and the 49-year-old filmmaker - who have been dating since 2011 - have been signed up by Warner Bros. to pen the script.

According to Variety, Greta is also being eyed to direct the live-action flick about Mattel's iconic toy doll.

Margot Robbie has been cast to play the titular role in the upcoming film, which will follow Barbie as she is expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to the expectations of its residents.

It will also be produced through the 'Suicide Squad' star's Lucky Champ production company, alongside Mattel and Warner Bros.

The 29-year-old actress previously admitted it is an honour to portray Barbie who she believes has promoted empowerment and ''self-discovery''.

She said: ''Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery.

''Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.''

Other than Barbie, the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed, but Margot's 'Mary Queen of Scots' co-star Saoirse Ronan recently admitted she would love to be a part of the movie.

The 25-year-old actress was delighted to find out her friend was taking on the role and asked her if she can be her co-star again.

In a joint interview, Saoirse said: ''Are you doing Barbie? F**k yes. Maybe I can be your weird friend.

''We need to be in more than one scene together next time.''

And the Australian star was open to the idea.

She said: ''I'm going to make it my life's mission.''