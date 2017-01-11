The Emerson, Lake and Palmer rocker passed away at the age of 69 last month (Dec16) after a two-year battle with cancer.

Lake, who was also a founding member of King Crimson, penned a memoir, titled Lucky Man, which documents his history in the two bands.

Revealing all about the memoir, Stewart Young, Lake's manager of more than 40 years, tells The Bookseller website, "In 2014 Greg was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He told me he was going to write his autobiography and it had to be in his own words. He had no regrets."