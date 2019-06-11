Superproducer Greg Kurstin is set to record a Van Halen covers album with his act The Bird & The Bee.

The indie pop duo - which also consists of Inara George - has announced the release of their new record 'Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen' set for release on August 2 alongside a 15-date North American tour.

The new album will feature the biggest hits from 1974 until 1985 - when Van Halen consisted of EDDIE VAN HALEN, Eddie's brother, drummer Alex Van Halen, vocalist David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony.

The duo have also debuted a re-imagining of 1987 hit 'Ain't Talking 'Bout Love' which appears on the rockers' self-titled album.

The 2019 trek will kick off at the John Anson Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles on August 2 with a special one-off performance featuring Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums and Beck guitarist Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass.

In a statement, Kurstin said: ''When I want to listen to hard rock music there's still nothing that hits me like. Every time I hear them it takes me back to when I first found them on the radio, and it felt so dangerous to me - like they were from a whole other world.

''It would be so great if people who would never usually listen to Van Halen heard this record, and then ended up falling in love with them too.''

George added of the band: ''I remember being 10 years old and seeing their videos and feeling both excited and totally terrified - I responded to them in this very visceral way.''

Kurstin has just finished working with Liam Gallagher on his second solo LP 'Why Me? Why Now?' and he has previously worked with artists such as Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Pink, Sia and Years And Years.