Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart has died.

The drummer and co-singer has lost a battle with cancer at the age of 56, his former bandmate Bob Mould has confirmed.

Bob - who was also joined in the band by bassist Greg Norton -

shared a heartfelt Facebook post reflecting on his long friendship with Grant.

He wrote: ''It was the Fall of 1978. I was attending Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. One block from my dormitory was a tiny store called Cheapo Records. There was a PA system set up near the front door blaring punk rock. I went inside and ended up hanging out with the only person in the shop. His name was Grant Hart.

''The next nine years of my life was spent side-by-side with Grant. We made amazing music together. We (almost) always agreed on how to present our collective work to the world. When we fought about the details, it was because we both cared. The band was our life. It was an amazing decade.

''We stopped working together in January 1988. We went on to solo careers, fronting our own bands, finding different ways to tell our individual stories. We stayed in contact over the next 29 years -- sometimes peaceful, sometimes difficult, sometimes through go-betweens. For better or worse, that's how it was, and occasionally that's what it is when two people care deeply about everything they built together.(sic)''

Bob admitted his friend's death was ''not unexpected'' and he sent his best wishes to his former bandmate's loved ones, including wife Brigid McGough and their son.

He continued: ''The tragic news of Grant's passing was not unexpected to me. My deepest condolences and thoughts to Grant's family, friends, and fans around the world.

''Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember.

''Godspeed, Grant. I miss you. Be with the angels.''

A number of other musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the influential rocker.

Ryan Adams tweeted: ''RIP Grant Hart. Your music saved my life. It was with me the day I left home. It's with me now. Travel safely to the summerlands.''

And Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong discussed how influential

Hüsker Dü were on him and his bandmates.

He wrote on Instagram: ''This one hurt. Bad. The passing of Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü .. there are no words that describe the huge impact that Grant Hart and Bob Moulds music on Green Day.

''When we first started we listened to Warehouse songs and stories, candy apple gray, flip your wig constantly. We were 16 years old. Hüsker Dü was our favorite band. We became a three piece because of Hüsker.

''We went through adolescence listening to this band. I wanted to be a song writer because of Hüsker Dü To put it simply there would be no GD if it wasn't for Hüsker Dü ..

''Grant where ever you are , I don't have to put on your records to listen to them. They are memorized in my head. ''Please leave a number and a message at the tone Or you can just go on and leave me alone'' heart breaking #granthart #hüskerdü (sic)''

Billy Idol wrote: ''Sad 2 Grant Hart of Husker Du has passed...(I've recently had some Husker Du in my 'Live Transmission' playlist)... (sic)''