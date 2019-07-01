Granger Smith's wife Amber will ''never be the same'' following their son's tragic death.

The couple's youngest son, three-year-old River, passed away last month after a tragic drowning accident in their pool at home, and Amber Smith has now said she's been left ''broken'' by the devastating incident, but is continuing to ''fight'' for the rest of her family.

In an Instagram post published on Monday (01.07.19), she wrote: ''People keep saying, 'You're so strong,' 'How are you functioning?' 'I wouldn't be able to get out of bed.' I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight. (sic)''

She then shared a touching message for anyone else dealing with grief, adding: ''You can do this. You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos. Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love. (sic)''

Amber and 39-year-old country music star Granger also have London, seven, and Lincoln, five, together, and Granger previously said he wants to treasure each day as it comes along and refuses to think about the future that his son could have possibly had.

He said: ''I think the platform that we immediately stand for is love those close to you, soak up those moments, live for today, live in the present because we're not guaranteed tomorrow. What happened to us that night defied all possibilities. We believe that God gave us River for three years and that was his mission. I don't believe that God takes anyone too soon.

''I'm not going to play around in my mind that there's this fictitious timeline of River graduating from college or high school or playing football because I believe that he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time.''