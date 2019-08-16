Granger Smith's wife Amber is feeling ''the full gamut of emotions'' as she sends her children back to school, two months after their youngest son died in a drowning accident.

The couple's youngest son, three-year-old River, passed away in June after a tragic drowning accident in their pool at home, and on Thursday (15.08.19), Amber Smith took to Instagram to express her heartbreak as she took her and Granger's other two children - London, seven, and Lincoln, five - back to school.

She wrote in a lengthy caption: ''Back to school. Man. The full gamut of emotions today. So happy and proud for London entering 2nd grade. So excited for Lincoln to be able to walk into Kindergarten at the same school as his big sister. Yet, I'm also so sad they won't have their little brother bouncing and running down the halls, making everyone laugh at drop off.

''I would normally be going home with just River for another year before he started pre-k. I was so excited to have the one on one time with him while big bro and sis were at school. He was already belting out his ''ABCD's'' and teaching me the difference between an excavator and front loader. (sic)''

Amber is devastated by the loss of her son, but believes God has ''another path'' for her, so is doing what she can to keep her chin up.

She continued: ''But sometimes the plans we make for ourselves don't come to pass. Sometimes God has another path for you, your family, and your heart. This sucks and it will suck for the rest of my life, but I'm choosing to make the most out of the hand that we've been dealt. I'm choosing to smile, through tears, and get excited for London and Linc because they need and deserve that.

''I'm going to focus on living a life of meaning for River's honor, creating the foundation in his name to help others, and getting closer to Jesus and my family & friends than I've ever been.

''And thank you ALL for your words of encouragement, kindness & love. They really help my mama heart. (sic)''

Meanwhile, country music star Granger previously said he wants to treasure each day as it comes along and refuses to think about the future that his son could have possibly had.

The 39-year-old musician said: ''I think the platform that we immediately stand for is love those close to you, soak up those moments, live for today, live in the present because we're not guaranteed tomorrow. What happened to us that night defied all possibilities. We believe that God gave us River for three years and that was his mission. I don't believe that God takes anyone too soon.

''I'm not going to play around in my mind that there's this fictitious timeline of River graduating from college or high school or playing football because I believe that he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time.''